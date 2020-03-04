Students of an Islamic school have been filmed singing a remix of Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale’s hit song, “My level” in Arabic.

The students recited what appeared to be one of their Arabic lessons, using Shatta Wale’s My Level rhythm.

One thing that was however obvious from the video in which the students were captured was that the students who were in their blue and white Makaranta uniforms performed the song effortlessly.

Even more interesting about the video is the fact that as the excited students sang heartedly, they received backing from their teacher.

The video has received a lot of reactions on social media, giving excited Shatta Movement fans have had another opportunity to jubilate.

Oh wow! This is so beautiful 😍



Islamic Kidz sing Shatta Wale "My Level" into an Arabic Style in School! ❤️@shattawalegh indeed you are Ghana music teacher!👨‍🏫

Keep it Up!👏👏👏#AllOut

#2020 pic.twitter.com/Bm1RvYdcYJ — frederick nortey (@fredericknuetei) March 4, 2020