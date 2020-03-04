American superstar, Jamie Foxx, says he has plans to visit Ghana as part of the ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative which saw thousands from the diaspora visiting the country last year.

Many American stars such as Akon, T.I., Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Jai White, Boris Kodjoe and Naomi Campbell, among others have visited Ghana as part of the initiative.

In an interview with GUBA Enterprise boss, Dentaa Amoateng and the Ghanaian delegation to the NAACP Image Awards in LA, California, United States of America, the 52-year-old actor said he intends to visit Ghana.

According to Mr Foxx, he has been dreaming of visiting Africa for a long time and this time, he would want to land on the continent with his family.

He mentioned South Africa as one of the destinations before noting that Ghana formed part of his bucket list.

So Ghana, I am coming. I was to visit the country for a fashion show sometime back but I am bringing my family too and I want all of them to come, he was heard saying in the video.

According to him, most Americans don’t know the true nature and developments on the African continent.

You guys in america don’t get the chance to see what Africa is, he said.

Jamie Foxx talks about visiting Ghana with family

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, not long ago launched the ‘Beyond the Return, The Diaspora Dividend’ Initiative, at a brief ceremony at the Kempisnki Hotel in Accra.

As the ‘Year of Return’ draws to a close, President Akufo-Addo said the rationale of ‘Beyond the Return’ is to “engage Africans in the diaspora and all persons of African descent more positively in areas such as trade and investment co-operation, and skills and knowledge development.”

In September 2018 at the Washington Press Club, in Washington D.C., the President proclaimed 2019 as the ‘Year of Return.’

Some people from the diaspora visited Ghana as part of the ‘Year of Return’

Its purpose was to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the time when the first 20 West African slaves were brought to the Commonwealth of Virginia, which subsequently became part of the United States of America, thereby initiating one of the most unfortunate and barbaric episodes of human history – the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade.