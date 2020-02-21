President Nana Akufo-Addo is hoping all plans will fall in place to make Ghana a place of pilgrimage for African Americans.

This comes after many African Americans and those in the diaspora flooded Ghana for the ‘Year of Return’ initiative.

Giving the State of the Nation Address, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana must become a place where Africans in the diaspora visit at least once in their lifetime.

He revealed that they are aiming to achieve the milestone through ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative.

MORE STORIES:

The government intends to implement a campaign-oriented project, ‘Beyond the Year of Return – a Birthright,’ over a 10-year period to continuously carry out activities to sustain the Diaspora relationship and build on the positive impact of the initiative.

“The Ministry of Tourism and its leader, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, and the rejuvenated Ghana Tourism Authority are heading the charge to make our country an attractive irresistible destination, a place of pilgrimage, a nation that anyone with a hint of African blood must visit at least once,” President Akufo-Addo said.

According to him, the foundation has already been set with the success of the ‘Year of Return and the two Tourism institutions are already putting the measures in place to take Ghana Beyond the return.

The President thanked Ghanaians for the overwhelming support extended to the members of the diaspora when they traveled to the country.

He explained that the warm reception by Ghanaians contributed to the success which is now being built on.

“I believe we can confidently say that the designation of 2019 as the ‘Year of Return’ and the vents that emanated from that decision, has certainly left an afterglow, that Ghana can and must cherish, Ghana became the centre of attention in the African diaspora and indeed much of the world,” the President noted.

President Akufo-Addo said that the plans for ‘Beyond the Return’ would continue to help grow the success chalked by the ‘Year of Return’ initiative.