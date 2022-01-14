Grammy award-winning artiste, Chance The Rapper is expected to travel back to Ghana in July, 2022.

In an announcement posted on Twitter, he revealed that he hopes to make it back into the country soon but this time, with a large group of people.

Chance the Rapper promised that persons interested in coming along with him to Ghana would feel at home.

“Ghana will celebrate its 65th year since it FOUGHT and gained its independence. I wanna go back in a big group in July. I promise you’ll feel at home,” Chance The Rapper wrote.

The announcement was accompanied by a video compilation the rapper seemed to have done during his time here.

Some things captured in the video include his travels, hikes, interaction with some locals, the Black Star Square and others.

Ghana will celebrate it 65th year since it FOUGHT and gained its independence. I wanna go back in a big group in July. I promise you’ll feel at home 🇬🇭 JLIG (2022) shot by me pic.twitter.com/3NMpniktOG — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) January 13, 2022

Since arriving in the country, the award-winning musician has been spotted at numerous places and events.

One of his activities that got the country talking was his visit to a church on Sunday (January 9) morning.

According to a post on Instagram, the church where he worshipped was built by his family years ago.

He also revealed that his family has built a school in Jamestown.

Also, he linked up with many musicians including Darkovibes, Sarkodie, King Promise and M.anifest.

Chance The Rapper also met with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

He visited the seat of government with his friend and colleague, Vic Mensa.

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa meets President Akufo-Addo (Credit: Instagram/@beyondthereturn)

The purpose of their meeting, according to the handlers of Beyond the Return’s Instagram page, was to discuss an idea that could aid in bridging the gap between artistes in Ghana and the U.S.

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa hope to use their strong ties and relationships in the music industry to connect artistes as well as amplify the talent in Ghana and the rest of Africa.