Ato, the son of the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson and his fiancee, Jasmine have completed their marriage with a white wedding.

The event which was full of glitz and glamour took place on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

The peach-white-themed event took place at the Teshie Methodist Church, Accra and swiftly followed with a grand reception.

The Vice President, Dr Bawumia and his wife, Samira together with other high-profiled personalities and well-wishers graced the occasion.

This comes on the back of a colourful traditional wedding ceremony that took place on New Year’s eve at a private venue in Accra.

