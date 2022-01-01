Son of the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson has tied the knot in a colourful ceremony.

Mr Ato Koomson married his sweetheart, Jasmine Akortus in a glamorous traditional wedding ceremony which took place on New Year’s eve at a private venue in Accra.

Scenes from the event captured rich and diverse Ghanaian culture; a combination of Ashanti and Northern cultures.

The star-studded event saw dignitaries from various sectors grace the occasion. Proud mother, Hawa Koomson was dressed in her Kente to support her son.

The white wedding of the couple is slated for Saturday, January 8, 2022.

More photos below: