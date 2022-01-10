Photos of the Founder and Leader of International God’s Way Church, Daniel Obinim with his children have popped up on social media.

Despite being a celebrity pastor who is always in the news, very little is known of his children.

In a latest photos shared by the Obinim family, Angel Obinim as he is popularly known was captured in a pose by two handsome boys and a lovely girl.

One thing that has caught the attention of many is the striking resemblance between the father and his children including their smiles.

ALSO READ:

The family has earned the admiration of many who have expressed their love in their reactions to the photos.