Obinim spends good time with family in Spain

Photos of the Founder and Leader of International God’s Way Church, Daniel Obinim with his children have popped up on social media.

Despite being a celebrity pastor who is always in the news, very little is known of his children.

In a latest photos shared by the Obinim family, Angel Obinim as he is popularly known was captured in a pose by two handsome boys and a lovely girl.

One thing that has caught the attention of many is the striking resemblance between the father and his children including their smiles.

ALSO READ:

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 271372225_677251840352938_3315210239384137931_n.jpg

The family has earned the admiration of many who have expressed their love in their reactions to the photos.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR