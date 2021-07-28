The Founder and Leader of International God’s Way Church, Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim, has deciphered Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ song.

According to the preacher, he saw the video of the song when it was released last week but he didn’t get time to listen to the content very well.

In a video sighted, Obinim listened to the song while explaining the content or the message of the song which has become a nationwide hit.

He explained that Black Sheriff, in his first verse, was talking about how he struggles to work for someone sitting at the top to just sit on the money.

Obinim continued that Sherif in the song stated that he is not happy with the life he is living, adding that Aunty Mayli, who he believes is the mother, is not even aware of what he is doing to survive.

Watch full video: