Students at the Osu Presbyterian School are beaming with smiles after gaining entry into their new classroom building.

The building was reportedly locked with students studying in wooden structures.

A situation that forced a group calling itself the Korle-Klottey Youth Alliance in 2020 to take it upon itself to push for the opening of the structure.

The building, according to the group, was put up three years ago after an old one was demolished, with the sole aim to provide more classrooms to increase the enrolment of pupils.

In what has come as a relief to the group, the Executive Director, Nii Otenkorang Ankrah, took to his Facebook page to announce their fight was not in vain.

According to him, after over six years, the building has been opened to facilitate teaching and learning.

Mr Ankrah noted he was beside himself with joy as parents admired the conducive atmosphere their wards will now be studying in after he attended their first Parent Teacher Association meeting.

However, he acknowledged but for the support of a few others, this agenda would not have been successful.

He, therefore, lauded the Korle Klottey Youth Alliance Nshornaa Community Network, one Shmuel Ja’Mba Abm, Muhamed Bashiru Narh Alema as well as the Municipal Chief Executive, Nii Adjei Tawiah for their immense support.

Read the full post below: