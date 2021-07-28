National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba, says the only person to advise the sacked former Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, is his lawyer.

His comment comes after the expulsion of Mr Anyidoho over what the NDC describes as misconduct and anti-party behaviour.

This was announced in a statement issued after the party’s disciplinary committee found him guilty of the above-mentioned act.

Mr Anyidoho was kicked out in compliance with Article 48 (1) of the party’s constitution and recommendations by the Disciplinary Committee after his initial suspension on February 9

Mr Anyidoho’s membership was revoked following a petition to the party.

However, speaking on the matter on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr Akamba, who described Mr Anyidoho as a very good friend, said as a learned person, he believes he knows what to do if he thinks he is not being treated fairly.

“If it were me, I will respond and so if Koku thinks he has not been treated fairly, I am sure he knows what to do and I am sure there are recommendations within the constitution in order for the right things to be done,” he said.

Asked by show host to advise him, the NDC National Organiser said his lawyer is the only person to advise him.

“You know I am not a lawyer and so if you want me to advise him, I will say his lawyer is in the best place to go because he will be able to look critically at the issue and see how best he can go about it,” he added.

