President Nana Akufo-Addo has initiated processes to determine whether or not Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, should be removed from office.

The presidency’s action will be in accordance with Article 146 of the Constitution.

This was in a statement signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, who noted the petition has officially been received and has initiated processes to act on it.

“I write to acknowledge receipt of your undated petition in respect of the above subject matter and to inform you that the President of the Republic has, in accordance with Article 146 (6) of the Constitution, commenced the appropriate processes subsequent to being petitioned for the removal of the Chief Justice,” the statement read.

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability petitioned the President for Justice Anin-Yeboah’s possible removal over his alleged involvement in a $5 million bribery allegation.

The allegations were contained in a response of a lawyer, Akwasi Afrifa, to a petition filed against him by his client at the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council.

The Chief Justice has since denied the accusation and asked the police to probe the matter.

But the civil society organisation holds that the allegations have brought the name of the Judiciary into disrepute and cast a serious slur on justice administration in the country, hence the presidential petition.

