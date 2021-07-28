A 23-year-old bricklayer, Adebayo Kingsley, has confessed to killing his 46-year-old lover to have sexual intercourse with her.

Adebayo Kingsley is said to have stormed Rosemary Ifeoma, popularly known as Mama Samuel’s home to have their usual romp.

However, Mama Samuel refused, as her 13-year-old son was home.

The excuse angered the suspect who pounced on the child and hit his head against a wall until he passed out.

He confessed to also hitting his lover in a similar manner until she died, after which he had the intended sexual relations with her corpse.

Unbeknownst, her 13-year-old son regained consciousness and informed neighbours of the incident.

He was rushed to the hospital where he narrated the ordeal to police and was led to the shop of the suspect after discharge.

Suspect Kingsley, upon sighting the boy, is said to have taken to his heels, but he was pursued and arrested by the police.

During interrogations, he confessed to the murder and rape of the mother-of-four.