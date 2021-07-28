Former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has issued a cryptic reply to the party’s decision to expel him.

In a social media post shortly after the statement confirming his dismissal was made public, Mr Anyidoho likened himself to the biblical Joseph who was sold by his brothers but turned out to the be the saviour of the family.

In a tweet, he said: “When Joseph’s brothers sold him into slavery; they did not know they were selling him into his God-given destiny to become a Prime Minister in Egypt. What evil men mean for wickedness; God turns it around for good. I am a Son of God.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute was sacked by the NDC following a recommendation by the party’s Functional Executive Committee.

When Joseph’s brothers sold him into slavery; they did not know they were selling him into his God-given destiny to become a Prime Minister in Egypt. What evil men mean for wickedness; God turns it around for good. I am a Son of God🙏🙏🙏 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 27, 2021

ALSO: