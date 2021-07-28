The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has justified the expulsion of its former Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho over what it describes as misconduct and anti-party behaviour.

This was announced in a statement issued after the party’s disciplinary committee found him guilty of the above-mentioned act.

Mr Anyidoho’s membership was revoked following a petition to the party.

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, explaining the need for the expulsion said his former deputy failed to honour several invitations extended to him by the disciplinary committee.

“So in this particular instance, the report was made and Koku’s conduct was referred to the disciplinary committee, we all thought he will avail himself the opportunity of being heard.

“As the report indicates, all attempts to get him to the issues that have been raised failed because he consistently evaded service, even service through courier to which we have the receipt, the response we had was that he actually refused to take delivery of the letter for stated reasons,” he said.

Mr Nketia added that “in some cases, he says for security reasons in another case he says he’s not expecting any letter from us so he will not take the letter.

“So I think that is when you read the disciplinary committee report, they concluded that having given him close to one year to avail himself for the process, the committee concluded the report and recommended.”

Official: NDC sacks Koku Anyidoho

In a letter addressed to Mr Anyidoho, the party stated that the decision to expel him comes after the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against him.

“The Committee’s report found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct and anti-party behaviour and recommended your outright expulsion from the party.

“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter, you are no more recognised as a member of the Party and cannot carry yourself as such,” part of the statement, signed by Mr Nketia, noted.

Mr Anyidoho has been tasked to return any party property that may be in his custody and also stop any money, dues or subscription fees that he has been paying to the party.