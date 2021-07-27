Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has been sacked by the party.

This was announced in a release issued Tuesday, July 27, after a Disciplinary Committee found him guilty of misconduct and anti-party behaviour.

Mr Anyidoho was kicked out in compliance with Article 48 (1) of the party’s constitution and recommendations by the Disciplinary Committee after his initial suspension on February 9.

His membership has been revoked following a petition by the Oti and Bono Regional Communication Officers, Mobarak Abdul-Karim and Eric Adjei respectively.

The NDC registered members filed an official complaint against Mr Anyidoho for some actions they said breached the Party’s Disciplinary code enshrined in its constitution.

Below is the full statement: