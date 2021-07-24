Founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has lauded dancehall artiste and leader of the Shatta Movement Empire, Shatta Wale, after announcing his own transportation app called SHAXI.

The Shatta Movement boss announced the employment opportunity for drivers in the country on social media on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Some Ghanaians have described the initiative as laudable, though the full details are yet to be given on the online transportation service.

Shatta Wale has been concerned about the youth and often offers help to them.

The new business set up by Shatta is an innovative venture some artistes are yet to explore.

Retweeting Shatta Wale’s tweet, Mr Otchere-Darko wished the dancehall artiste all the best in his new business venture.

Check out his tweet below: