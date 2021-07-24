Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has waded into the new anti-LGBTQ+ bill that is set to be laid before Parliament.

According to him, he is at a loss as to the exact motivation of the eight lawmakers who are behind the Private Members Bill.

He posted a United Kingdom Guardian development which according to the news portal had generated outrage in the country.

He added the following comment to his post: “I am struggling to understand what the promoters of this Bill seek to achieve. Perhaps, it is what will fix the myriad of problems we are facing as a country like finding jobs for the youth and fixing our roads.”

The Private Member’s Bill, which is currently at the draft stage, is titled: ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021,’ and seeks to make the practice of homosexuality illegal.

It is led by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, and seven other MPs.

When passed into law, it will become the clearest law in the country banning activities of the same-sex community.