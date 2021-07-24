Catherine Jidula Satekla, Stonebwoy’s daughter, keeps warming the hearts of Ghanaians with her activities on social media.
In a new video, she could not keep calm when she screamed out of excitement about how wonderful the family’s choice for a vacation destination is.
“What a wonderful place,” she screamed with her eyes lighting up.
Earlier, she is seen in the video cruising on a boat with the whole family; at a point, she took charge and rode the boat so fearlessly.
