Kumawood star, Benedicta Gafah, is inspiring her social media fans with her amazing gown styles.

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed with her fashion sense.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands.

Fans can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allow her to stand out. She’s not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she also has a great sense of style.

She knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

The actress was spotted in a red sequin jumpsuit on her Instagram page and her fans are loving it.

The show-stopping fashion statement was paired with matching fashion accessories that match her outfit perfectly.

She had a wrapped hairstyle, beautiful makeup and an infectious smile.