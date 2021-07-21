Ghanaian actress and brand influencer, Juliet Ibrahim, has lit up social media with photos from her vacation in Dubai city in the United Arab Emirates.

The multiple award-winning film star has warmed hearts with opulent photos, flexing her natural and flawless looks.

Taking to her Instagram page, the entertainer posted photos showing off her face without her usual makeup as she poses for different shots.

The frames have attracted tons of reactions and comments from her fans and followers.

