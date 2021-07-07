Star actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has flown to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for a family vacation.

She travelled with her son, Jayden, and her mother, Sarah Elizabeth Ibrahim. In new photos she shared on her Instagram page, she is seen dressed in a black skirt and top.

Standing beside her was Jayden who rocked a black Adidas hoodie over black pair of trousers with a black cap to match.

In another photo, she stood with her beautiful mother who was looking dazzling in her outfit. Sharing the photos she expressed her delight at the chance of spending time with her family.

She revealed that they will be staying at one of the plushest hotels in Diera, Dubai.

“Super excited to be spending time with my family on this trip in Dubai. Thanks @groupstraveltourism for providing me and my followers with special deals and family packages as we enjoy our stay at the beautiful @swissotelalghurair in Diera, Dubai. I can’t wait to share my videos with you all,” she said.

