Legal practitioner and Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen, has blamed the recent upsurge in crimes, especially killings on the non-application of death sentences by various regimes.

According to him, people are emboldened to commit murder and other crimes because Ghana has failed to execute convicts on death roll.

Death sentence remains a part of Ghana’s laws for people who are found culpable for treason and murder.

However, the last time the punishment of death was applied was in the case of some 12 prisoners convicted of armed robbery or murder somewhere in July 1993.

The non-application, the lawyer says, has given other criminals the impunity to commit crimes.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Kwadwo Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem show, Nana Obiri Boahen pleaded with President Akufo-Addo not to hesitate in signing the death sentence for persons convicted of murder.

He believes such a move will deter potential criminals from engaging in acts of murder and other heinous crimes in the country.

He has also called for public demonstration to compel the President to append his signature for the execution of anyone convicted of murder.

Listen to the audio below for more of what he said: