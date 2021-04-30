Actress Juliet Ibrahim came under fire when American rapper T-Pain shared unread bulk messages he had not replied to on Instagram which included hers.

The actress who sent a simple sent a “Hiya” to the music star has been trolled online for being ignored together with colleague celebrities such as Medikal and Wendy Shay.

To put her critics to shame moments after T-Pain sent her an apology directly in her DM, she took to Twitter to share an old photo she took with him.

She captioned it: #ThrowbackThursday Apology accepted #AToastToLife.

Check out the photo below: