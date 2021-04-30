Fetish priestess Nana Agradaa has been baptised as a Christian, a video that has just surfaced online has shown.
The video shows Agradaa was baptised in a swimming pool.
Agradaa was baptised by her Christian godfather, Pastor Joseph Kwadwo Kyereh of the Trusted Word Ministries.
In the video shared on Thunder TV’s Facebook page, Agradaa is seen standing between her husband Eric Oduro Koranteng and Pastor Kyereh.
She was immersed in the water by the two a number of times after being prayed for.
According to Pastor Kyereh, who spoke in the video, the baptism of Agradaa happened on Monday, March 29, 2021.