Gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, has expressed doubts about fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa‘s conversion to Christianity.

According to him, the move is not genuine but a deliberate ploy to escape the looming jail term hanging around her neck for allegedly defrauding people.

The born-again fetish priestess, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, during a press conference after her release from cells, said she had turned a new leaf and was on her way to becoming an evangelist.

She also pledged to lead some powerful men of God to her residence on Thursday for all her idols to be burnt.

She, among other things, said she was encouraged by a conversation with Omane Acheampong to change her ways.

But, speaking in an interview, Omane Acheampong said such things like becoming converts of certain religions do not happen overnight, hence she does not believe the Agradaa has truly repented.

“No one wakes up and transforms from a fetish priest to an evangelist. You need to go through an apprenticeship.

“You don’t just wake up to become a woman of God. I can say on authority that Agradaa has not repented. Who is her godfather?” he asked.