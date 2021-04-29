A video of popular Ghanaian actress and social commentator, Lydia Forson‘s mother dancing to American singer, 50 Cent’s song, has set tongues wagging on social media.

In the video, the young-looking mother of the actress is seen jamming to 50 Cent’s In da club in her plush living room.

The dance was to mark her birthday celebration as she turned 69 on Wednesday, April 28, 2020.

To celebrate her mother’s special occasion, the actress took to social media to share the video of her mum, Janet Forson.

The video also captured the moments when Lydia’s other siblings joined the party in a zoom video call to commemorate the day.

The wild dance moves, according to Miss Forson, were her mum’s signature dance and there can never be any birthday without it.

READ ALSO:

The actress, together with her other siblings who could not hide their joy, hailed their mum as they danced on.

The video sighted on her Instagram page has generated goodwill messages and lots of praises for the sextagenarian.

Watch the video below: