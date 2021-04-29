Kumawood actress Rose Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, has celebrated the birthday of her husband, Michael Kissi Asare.

The veteran actress’ husband recently turned a year older and they had a celebration in their home.

A video from the celebration of Kissi Asare’s birthday has popped up showing it was one lovely ceremony.

The video, shows Kyeiwaa and Kissi Asare’s children singing a happy birthday song for him while he played the piano.

The video also showed the party with the couple and other guests having fun together.

Kyeiwaa and her husband got on the dancefloor and it was a showcase of dance moves from her and Kissi Asare.

The video from the party was shared on Kyeiwaa’s official YouTube channel.