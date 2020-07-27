Ghanaian actress, Kyeiwaa, took to the dancefloor with her husband, Michael Kissi Asare, after they tied the knot over the weekend in a lavish wedding ceremony.

The latest video, sighted by Adomonline.com, had the couple dancing to highlife artiste, Nana Acheampong’s Na Anka Ebeye Den song.

Some family, friends and loved ones, who attended the ceremony, poured in congratulatory messages to the couple as they celebrate with them.

The long-awaited wedding took place in Worcester Massachusetts in the United States of America.

With excitement, she gave a nod to her missing but found rib to confer her the title of Mrs Michael Kissi Asare, till death do them part.

The engagement room sparkled as the radiating bride danced her way to the venue, and the wide smile on her face overshadowed her gorgeous make-up.