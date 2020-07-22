Veteran actor cum musician, Agya Koo, was spotted performing at the One-Week commemoration service for former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.

The comic actor, also noted for his talent in doing highlife songs, took time off his schedule to bid the politician farewell in an energetic performance.

Clad in black attire, he performed to console friends, family and lovers of the late NPP big man, who, until his demise, was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission.

A number of party bigwigs and other political leaders across the divides graced the occasion.

Sir John died on June 1 this year.

Watch Agya Koo’s performance above: