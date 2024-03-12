Actor Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has urged filmmakers in the country to moderate the use of insults in dialogue and tone down explicit sex scenes in movies.

Expressing his concerns on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, he criticized the portrayal of graphic sex in films, citing its detrimental impact on societal morals, particularly among young viewers.

Agya Koo emphasized that children often watch these movies and could easily adopt negative behaviours such as the use of insults, as well as being influenced by explicit scenes.

He pointed out examples from other film industries, like Bollywood, where romantic interactions are implied rather than explicitly depicted.

Also, the Kumawood actor recounted an instance when he was approached by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who expressed dismay over the prevalence of insults and graphic content in Ghanaian movies.

Agya Koo stated that he has consistently advised filmmakers against such practices, fearing that it could drive audiences towards foreign productions.

However, he faced opposition within the industry due to his campaign, the actor told the host of the show Kwame Dadzie.

Despite encountering resistance, Agya Koo expressed gratitude for the support received from some filmmakers who shared his concerns.

He affirmed his commitment to improving the industry and called upon his colleagues to join him in advocating for more responsible content creation.

MORE: