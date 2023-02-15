To mark the day of love, some Ghanaian actors, specifically in the Kumawood fraternity, united to challenge some bloggers to a football game.

The celebrity match, which took place at the Breman AstroTurf park, saw the likes of Agya Koo, Akrobeto, Dr. Likee, Big Akwes, Yaw Dabo and Frank Naro, among others.

The match started with Yaw Dabo’s soccer academy giving the bloggers a run for their monies in a game that ended 3-0.

In a sharp contrast, the defeated bloggers captained by Zionfelix managed to save their faces when they scored against the actors.

Their joy was, however, short-lived. The actors equalized and tighten their defense as the game ended in a 1-1 score.

The final decider was a penalty shootout which went in favour of the bloggers, making them the winners of the celebrity gala.

Despite their ages, Akrobeto and Agya Koo exhibited their football prowess in a way that surprised spectators.

The actresses were not left out; they motivated the players with chants and jama songs.

Watch video below:







