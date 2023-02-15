Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla constituency, Cletus Avoka , has proposed a ban on political activities in Ghana after elections.

This, according to him, will put the country and government in the mood to steer development.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the Member of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee said the state must think of a law barring all political activities after the elections and the declaration of the President.

To Mr Avoka, the country has been thrown into political activities to the extent that right after elections, other election activities begin relegating the development of the nation to the background.

On the 5% Common Fund to MPs, he proposed an increment up to 10%, adding the country must punish ministers who will not allow distribution to district levels.