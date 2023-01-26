Zebilla Member of Parliament (MP), Cletus Avoka, has stated Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, is still the Minority Leader.

This, according to him, is because there was no proper consultation prior to the announcement of the new appointments.

Addressing a press conference which had former Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak and other lawmakers in attendance on Thursday, Mr Avoka stated the reshuffle was premature.

In addition, he said the timing was also wrong though they respect the National Executives.

They, therefore, expect that the party reverses its decision.

To him, there was a prior engagement for the former leadership to be allowed to work until the NDC is done with the presidential and parliamentary primaries.

“We are therefore surprised this change has come at this time,” he said.

Mr Avoka indicated their investigations have uncovered that contrary to the party leadership’s claims that the Functional Executive Council and National Executive Committee including the Council of elders were consulted, they did not not have a formal meeting to take a decision on that matter.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, has maintained the changes still stand.