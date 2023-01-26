Coach Kwesi Appiah says he waiting for a response from the Ghana Football Association [GFA] after applying for the vacant Black Stars coaching job.

The 62-year-old has joined the race for the national team job.

Appiah has already had two stints with the team. He first coached Ghana from 2012 to 2014 and was in charge when the Black Stars competed in the World Cup in Brazil but was fired after the tournament.

He returned for a second stint in 2017, which also lasted two years, as his contract was not renewed by the football association after Ghana failed to impress at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“Yes, I have applied for the vacant role but I am still waiting to hear back from the Ghana FA,” Appiah told BBC Africa.

“I don’t want to be doing interviews about the job application until I get a response. As we speak, I haven’t heard anything from them (the GFA),” he added.

The Black Stars’ coaching job became vacant after Otto Addo resigned after the country’s early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, a new head coach is expected to be named this month before the Black Stars regroup in March for their doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.