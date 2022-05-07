The Member of Parliament for Zebilla, Cletus Avoka has extolled private legal practitioner, John Ndebugre, following his demise on May 6, 2022.

Mr Avoka described predecessor in Parliament as an intelligent lawyer who was passionate about his work.

“All those who know him can testify to his ability. He is very forthright. He has a lot of passion for what he does and what he believes in. He is a brilliant lawyer. I think the whole country has lost an illustrious politician,” he said.

Mr Avoka and the late Ndebugre have been friends since they were both students at Navrongo Senior High School in the 1960s

He said they had a terrific relationship until they became interested in politics.

Mr Ndebugre passed on at his residence in Zebilla on Friday May 6,2022.

It is unclear what caused his death, but family sources say, he was battling a short illness until his demise.

The late politician and lawyer was known to be a vociferous person who shared strong views on national issues.

Mr. Ndebugre spoke on many legal and political issues in the media as a resource person.

He served in various capacities in the Jerry Rawlings era until he fell out with the late president.

Late Ndebugre left behind a wife and four children.