Member of Parliament for Zebilla, Cletus Avoka, has attributed the perceived corruption within the legislature to the relentless financial demands placed on Members of Parliament by constituents and the public.

During an interview with Starr FM, Avoka revealed that these demands from the public often leave MPs with little choice but to engage in corrupt practices, as they struggle to meet the expectations placed upon them.

He underscored how many MPs end up diverting their attention from legislative responsibilities towards personal business endeavors due to these pressures.

“Everyday MoMo. Everyday MoMo. Somebody is sick and has to go to the hospital, you have to send money, somebody is going to do a wedding you have to send money, they are going to do outdooring, they are asking for you. They are asking for school fees and whatnot.

“Many of us lose the election or Primaries not because we are not doing well but because we’re not giving money out. How do you give money out if you come and stay in parliament for 8 hours debating? You’re debating for 5 or 8 hours, you go home in the evening to sleep, and the following day you have no money to send. You have to go out and look for the money.”

“If I’m not corrupt, how can I maintain my seat? You have to be corrupt in one way or another. You have to look for more resources. If you have to look for more resources, you have to go out and do some work for a contractor. As a lawyer, maybe prepare a bill, or do this and that and whatnot? So I have half attention here, and half attention outside because I need more resources to be able to maintain my seat,” he stated.

Avoka emphasized the importance of media understanding, noting that the financial burdens MPs face, such as requests for healthcare expenses, contributions towards weddings, and school fees, contribute significantly to the perception of corruption.