Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, popularly known as K.K. Kabobo is battling a serious ailment.

According to reports, the Onyame Ehu Wu hit maker is battling liver disease.

The once vibrant musician looked very frail in photos shared on social media.

A fundraising has been launched to help KK Kabobo raise money for his medical expenses.