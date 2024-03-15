Member of Parliament for Zebilla constituency, Cletus Avoka, has tasked government to prioritize the construction of an airport in Bolgatanga, the capital of the Upper East Region.

According to him, this will solve the challenges faced in transporting patients to the Greater Accra region for further treatment.

“Somebody is involved in an accident and unless there is a helicopter, which even takes three hours from Accra to Bolgatanga, but if there was a flight, it would have taken just one hour to Korle Bu and we are missing that due to the lack of an airport,” Mr. Avoka stressed.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament on Thursday, March 14, Mr Avoka also argued that, an airport will address security concerns in the region particularly due to the insurgencies in the Sahel and neighboring towns.

“We share a border with two countries and because of the security challenges in the Sahel, we need to mobilize troops to Bolgatanga and quickly deploy them to the areas if there is a problem which doesn’t exist in this modern era,” he stated.

READ ALSO: