Farouk Benabdoun, Vice President of North, West and Central Africa of Siemens Energy, will participate as a speaker at Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2024 – a two-day forum connecting Africa’s leading energy projects with operators, investors and service providers.

Active in over 50 African countries, Siemens is a global leader in energy technology and leads innovative energy initiatives across the continent, with a focus on power, renewable energy and hydrogen. In November 2023, Siemens signed an MOU with Germany company DAI Infrastruktur to develop a 2-million-ton-per-annum green ammonia project in Egypt, supplying electrolyzers, auxiliary plant systems and critical equipment. Estimated to start operating in 2028, the plant will export green ammonia to German and European off-takers and supports Egypt’s plans to develop a domestic green hydrogen industry.

Organised by Energy Capital&Power, IAE 2024 (https://apo-opa.co/49krKXM) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 14-15, 2024 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

In Nigeria, Siemens is spearheading plans to upgrade and expand Nigeria’s power infrastructure, having signed a power project deal to deliver 11,000 MW to the national grid by 2030. Meanwhile, Siemens Gamesa – a merger between Siemens’ wind power division and Spanish company Gamesa Corporación Tecnológica – has installed more than 3.4 GW of wind power capacity in Africa, representing half of the continent’s total capacity.

