A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe claims flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia does not have the support of majority in the party.

According to him, the Vice President was not the preferred choice of many party members.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe suggested the Vice President’s victory in the NPP’s presidential primary last year was influenced by President Akufo-Addo and financial resources.

He, therefore, advised Dr Bawumia to tread cautiously and reconsider his strategies for the upcoming general elections in December.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

“Bawumia is now in a tight corner because he is not number himself and second he is being put in a position that is not the wish of the majority of the party members. These are clear signs. But for the backing of Akufo-Addo and money, Bawumia couldn’t have won the NPP’s presidential election. He is in the wrong terrain” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe stated.

On November 4, 2023, Vice President Dr Bawumia clinched the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer position, setting the stage for the upcoming December polls.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, emerged victorious with 61.43% in the NPP primaries, securing the party’s nomination for the race to the presidency.

The certified results announced by a Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, disclosed that Dr Bawumia polled 118, 210 votes representing 61.47%, while his closest contender Kennedy Agyapong, polled 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.

Dr Afriyie Akoto, who placed a distant third polled 1,459 votes representing 0.76%, while Addai-Nimoh managed only 731 votes representing 0.41%.

In all, 192,446 delegates voted in Saturday’s presidential primary, with total valid votes being 193, 346. 900 votes were rejected, and turnout stood at 94.63%.

ALSO READ:

Wa District Court told how prime suspect and lover plotted and murdered Jirapa Dubai owner

Four busted by EOCO over sophisticated mobile money and sim swap fraud

I will not apologise – Manhyia South NPP Chairman tells Wontumi