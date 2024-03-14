Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rashid Bawa has passed on.

He is said to have died in Nigeria on Thursday 14 March, 2024.

The 83-year-old is expected to be flown back to Ghana for burial in accordance with Islamic culture.

Mr. Rashid Bawa also served as Ghana’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2005-2008.

He was also the Member of Parliament for Akan Constituency from 7 January 2001 to 6 January 2005 who contested as an independent candidate.

In June 2017, President Akuffo-Addo named Rashid Bawa as Ghana’s Ambassador to Nigeria.

He was among eight other distinguished Ghanaians who were named to head various diplomatic Ghanaian missions across the world.

