Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rashid Bawa has passed on.
He is said to have died in Nigeria on Thursday 14 March, 2024.
The 83-year-old is expected to be flown back to Ghana for burial in accordance with Islamic culture.
Mr. Rashid Bawa also served as Ghana’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2005-2008.
He was also the Member of Parliament for Akan Constituency from 7 January 2001 to 6 January 2005 who contested as an independent candidate.
In June 2017, President Akuffo-Addo named Rashid Bawa as Ghana’s Ambassador to Nigeria.
He was among eight other distinguished Ghanaians who were named to head various diplomatic Ghanaian missions across the world.
