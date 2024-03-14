Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has taken to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Hannah Appiah on her birthday.

The renowned former Juventus and Fernabache midfielder posted series of photos on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, capturing various moments with his beloved wife.

In the first image, Stephen and Hannah were captured in an affectionate embrace, radiating love.

Stephen donned a white ‘agbada,’ while Hannah looked stunning in a colorful maxi dress paired with black shoes and a matching bag.

Transitioning to the next photo, Hannah was wearing a vibrant green and yellow dress, showcasing her elegance with a sophisticated hairstyle.

The third photo depicted a heartwarming moment as Hannah and their only daughter, Vanessa, twinned in white, emphasizing the bond of family.

The final slide featured Hannah in a chic red and blue dress, exuding confidence as she clutched her bag, accessorized with sleek black sunglasses.

Stephen’s caption, written in Italian, expressed his deep affection for his wife.

The Instagram post beautifully celebrated the essence of love and companionship, showcasing the enduring bond between Stephen and Hannah Appiah.

