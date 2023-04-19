A man, claiming to be the father of veteran Kumawood Actor, Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has surfaced begging the star for mercy.

Mr Mensah said he is hoping to reconcile with his long lost son.

He claimed Agya Koo’s mother, who he met in Tema, named his child Kofi Adu but he never got the chance to see him.

“I left Tema and never saw her again. All I heard was that she had named my son Kofi Adu,” he narrated.

The distraught old man said he is moved to tears any time he watches Agya Koo’s movies.

Mr Mensah added that he is looking forward to meeting Agya Koo and beg him for not being a responsible father.

Watch full interview below: