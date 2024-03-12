The woes of Ghanaian gay man, Clement Ofosu Afram who is seeking asylum in Canada is far from over.

In the latest twist, his baby mama and 1-year-old son were attacked by the people who have mounted a manhunt for him.

In their unsuccessful quest to lynch Clement, a known gay man in the community, they took their anger on his innocent baby mama and child.

This family was what he created just to get society to accept him as a straight man to have his freedom in Ghana.

Once he has been able to escape, his family will bear the brunt for choosing to stay true to himself as a homosexual.

Even though they moved from the area they lived with Clement, these supposed Anti-gay Watchdog Committee said the fight was not over.

They took over a month to search for their new location where Clement’s family have moved to finish what they started.

Even though they knew Clement had escaped, they thought he was still in Ghana and would by all means visit his baby boy.

With this conviction, they broke into the single room at dawn demanding the whereabouts of the man who has been granted asylum abroad.

They held Clement’s baby mama as knife-point and threatened to kill the one-year-old boy whom they hanged head down.

The fear-stricken woman pleaded for mercy insisting that, she does not know the whereabouts of Clement.

“They said I have hidden Clement in the room so they ransacked everywhere looking for him with a knife to my throat. They held my baby head down threatening to kill him if I don’t tell the truth” the distraught woman stated.

They group has vowed to torment the family until they produce Clement to face natural justice [burnt to death].

To save her life and her child, the young woman is seeking refuse in her village to avoid another attack.

Even in the village she is not safe once they get to know she helped a homosexual cover up his sexuality just to be accepted by society.

Clement’s extended family has been ostracized when it became public that, he has been a homosexual all his life.

His family is in danger

The passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill by Ghana’s Parliament has given license to those haunting the LGBTQ community.

Now, the criminality of homosexuality is non-negotiable because the proponents claim Ghana’s culture frowns on it

Based on this backdrop, the homophobia and discrimination of Clement’s family has moved from bad to worse.