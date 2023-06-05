In a departure from his usual comical roles, veteran actor Agya Koo has become the talk of Ghana due to his recently unveiled opulent mansion.

As part of his 54th birthday festivities, Agya Koo participated in an interview where he reflected on his accomplishments spanning over three decades in the entertainment industry.

Among his notable investments, the actor proudly showcased his million-dollar mansion as a response to allegations that he lacked a suitable residence to account for his fame.

Taking six years to construct, the uniquely designed blue mega mansion is nestled in the heart of Kumasi.

When asked about his motivation, Agya Koo expressed his desire to leave a lasting legacy for his children, with the mansion being one of his foremost projects.

“I’ve always avoided the embarrassment of being at the mercy of a landlord. Even a small room commands a hefty price in Ghana, so why struggle to gather money only to benefit a landlord? God granted me the wisdom to save and build for myself. I endured hardships to accumulate funds for this undertaking,” he revealed in an interview prior to the mansion’s unveiling.

Below are photos of the mansion:

