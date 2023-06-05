All candidates who contested the just ended bye-election at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region has all pledged support to MP-elect, Ernest Yaw Anim.

They include National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Kwasi Amankwaa and the two independent candidates Kwaku Duah I and Kwaku Duah II.

The decision, according to MP-elect, Mr Anim, is to unite and collectively develop the town to secure the town of their birth.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, the MP-elect said he has reached out to all of them for their support.

On the independent candidate, Kwaku Duah I, he said they had a frank conversation and he [Duah] pledged his support to champion the cause of development in the area.

“I called Kwaku Duah on phone and we had a very frank conversation. He is an open person and gave me his support. The others too also did,” he stated.

As indigenes of the land, Mr Anim is confident the pledge from the candidate is not mere rhetoric but they will walk the talk.