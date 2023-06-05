Controversial actress Akuapem Poloo has run to the police for cover after an alleged botched assassination attempt.

Poloo, who stays alone with her nine-year-old son, said her home was invaded by a 23-year-old boy who managed to walk into her compound and to her room upstairs.

However, she was saved by some friends who had come visiting, causing the suspect to be taken aback upon spotting one of the gentlemen.

Upon confrontation, he confessed to being after Akuapem Poloo but appeared incoherent when asked his mission into her chambers.

The suspect was marched to the police station where he reportedly confessed to being hired by some persons to stab Poloo.

He named an accomplice, a taxi driver who was in waiting five houses away from Poloo’s home. He was also subsequently arrested.

However, a distraught Poloo said in a live video that the taxi driver disassociated himself from the crime and explained that he was only hired by the first suspect to drive him to the location.

But, Poloo said a review of the CCTV captured the car circling around her home over five times before parking in the dark and allowing the suspect sneak through.

Both suspects are in detention at the police station.

Amid tears, Poloo begged for all who have harboured some resentments towards her to pardon her for all her transgressions.

