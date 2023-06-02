Famous Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has admitted to not having interest in hangouts and parties in recent times.

This, he revealed, is a result of maturity and his decision to focus on his craft.

Wizkid, who is well known to be a lover of social activities and online fun, has been missing in action, raising concerns among his fans.

But, he remarked in an interview that it is nothing concerning, just that his priority in life as an individual has changed, given his status as a father.

He said:

“I’m an introvert man, I stay indoors, I don’t like to do a lot, I don’t hang out. I used to love all that in the past, but, I am no longer interested in such.

“I think that staying indoors really comes from my age and my personal experiences, not how people perceived me. I’m getting older and getting smarter with my decisions.

“As you grow older you just know what you want more, I don’t want to be at the party, I don’t want to hang out. When I go to the party sometimes, I’m excited to be there, and then someone just spills a drink on me, I would be like, I could be at home with my son, just having a good time.

“Though I don’t feel insulted with such situations, the thought that I could just be home with my child having fun makes such a situation a big deal.”

