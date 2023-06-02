Tina Turner's husband who donated his kidney to her expected to receive half of $250million fortune

Tina Turner, renowned as the “Queen of Rock” for her dynamic stage presence and powerful voice, built a remarkable career spanning six decades and became one of the best-selling artistes of all time.

Her success translated into significant wealth, with recent reports stating that she sold the rights to her music, likeness, and image to BMG Rights Management for $50 million.

At the time of her passing on May 24 after a prolonged illness, her estimated net worth was approximately $250 million.

The question now arises as to who will inherit Tina Turner’s substantial estate.

Throughout her later years, the Grammy Award-winning artist faced several health challenges and experienced the tragic loss of both her biological sons.

Her eldest son, Craig Turner, tragically took his own life in 2018, and shortly before her own death, she mourned the loss of her youngest son, Ronnie Turner, who was found in distress outside his home.

However, Tina Turner is survived by her second husband, German music executive Erwin Bach, who is expected to inherit approximately half of her $250 million fortune.

The couple tied the knot a decade ago following a long-term relationship that began in the 1980s. Bach stood by her side during her health struggles, including a stroke in 2013 shortly after their wedding and her battle with intestinal cancer. Notably, Bach also selflessly donated one of his kidneys to Tina Turner in 2017, saving her life.

In an interview with the Sunday Mirror, Afida, the daughter-in-law of Tina Turner and widow of late son Ronnie, expressed her belief that the remaining portion of the fortune will go to the family.

However, complications may arise as Tina Turner does not have any biological descendants.

She raised her first husband Ike Turner’s two sons from a previous relationship as her own.

Although Tina Turner has been estranged from Ike Jr. since 2000, he revealed to The Mail on Sunday that she has been providing financial support to his brother Michael for his medical treatment in a convalescent home.

Fortunately, it seems unlikely that there will be any inheritance disputes over Tina Turner’s $250 million estate.

RadarOnline.com reports that the music icon, who hailed from a modest background, took proactive measures in recent years to avoid any potential family conflicts over her fortune, ensuring that all loose ends were tied up by finalizing a comprehensive plan in 2021.