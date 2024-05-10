In his latest track from the upcoming mixtape “The Championship,” Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie makes waves as he asserts his seniority over some of Africa’s biggest music stars Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

The track, titled “Brag,” sees Sarkodie confidently asserting his position in the music industry, stating, “Wizkid came, I was already doing it. Davido started, I was already improving it. Then Odogwu came through, Black Sherif, Asake, and I’m still going… you thought I was losing it?”

With these lyrics, Sarkodie not only highlights his longevity but also suggests that he served as a trailblazer for the success of these artistes, implying that he has been a consistent force in the industry for over a decade.

This bold statement from Sarkodie is sure to stir up conversation among fans and industry insiders alike, but the rapper has a lot to brag about in the African music sphere.

Listen to Brag by Sarkodie below:

